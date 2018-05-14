Mailbag: Kris Richard's Prospects With This Staff? LVE Helping The Secondary?

STEVE CRISCIO

MANALAPAN, NJ

Do you believe the Cowboys also hired Kris Richard with the intention of having him become the new DC if/when Rod Marinelli retires?

Bryan: It would appear that would be a consideration, but I thought the same thing with Matt Eberflus and he moved on. Listening to Marinelli talk this past week, he's really excited about having Richard on board so whatever plan they have for him has his approval.

David:That would make a lot of sense if it does happen, but I'm not prepared to speak for Rod Marinelli about his intentions for his career. Richard certainly has the pedigree for the job, and he appears to be meshing well with this staff. But let's see what happens in the next nine months before we try to predict something like that.

LANDON CABELL

CHARLESTON, SC

Does the addition of LVE, who has ball skills and instincts to read plays in the center of the field, take the pressure off finding a ball hawking free safety in this defense?

Bryan: It always helps to have guys the can function well in coverage, but they still need to find a true free safety. There is only so much depth that you can require from your linebackers. A true free safety helps in those areas behind the linebackers and on the outside with the corners.