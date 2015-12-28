Mailbag: Late Defensive Letdowns? Addressing The Backup QB Spot?

It seems no matter what the situation has been, no matter how well they've played for the first 55 minutes each game, the defense suddenly can't get off the field for the last, and often times this year, the biggest drive of the game. What's to blame?*

Bryan: I feared that Tyrod Taylor would be able to beat them with his legs and on that 3rd-and-6 scramble where he avoided three rushers was outstanding. I give him a lot of credit for the way that he played in this game. He managed it well and came up with some timely plays. With this defense it usually comes down to one big play and that in my opinion was the back breaker.

David:I think it comes down to a couple of factors. Firstly, I think it's fairly obvious that the offensive inefficiency keeps the defense on the field for longer than they need to be. This is a pretty good defense, but not the type of elite unit that can withstand that type of workload. On top of that, the Cowboys aren't playing with leads like they did last year, and I think it puts the defense in bad situations from a playcalling standpoint.