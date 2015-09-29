Mailbag: Lucky Whitehead's Progress? Concerns About Terrance Williams?

I wanted to know if you think it is time to start to have real concerns about Terrance Williams? Last year defenses were able to make him seem to disappear on the field, this year he seems to be dropping passes and not fighting for the ball. Will he turn it around in your mind, or is there long term concerns here? I think he is not helping Weeden out at all by his performance.*

Bryan: Williams was outstanding while Bryant missed the majority of training camp, and I know I had hope that he was on his way but it's been a struggle. His play last week on the slant to seal the game against the Eagles was outstanding, but we need to see more of that. It has been 50-50 on whether he will catch the ball and that is my biggest concern. When they can get him going early in a game – he tends to have better results. I believe that we will see that against the Saints.