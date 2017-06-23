Mailbag: Nolan Carroll's Place In Depth Chart? Cedric Thornton's Improvement?

REUBEN JOHNSONNASHVILLE, TN

I know that having a veteran presence like Nolan Carroll can be comforting to coaching staffs, but is it possible that Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, or Jourdan Lewis could surprise and be a solid starter for us?

Bryan: All of those guys have a real shot to be future starters. Wouldn't be surprised if Awuzie switches positions soon -- so keep an eye on that.

David:It's going to be an interesting scenario. A lot of times, you can use money and experience to help determine a team's roster. Nolan Carroll is an eight-year veteran and is slated to make $4 million this season, so it's logical to conclude that he'll be a starter. But I don't think that contract is so big that it guarantees him anything. If any of these younger players is definitively better in training camp, it won't surprise me to see him in a lessened role – big paycheck and all.

RAY HASPERORLANDO, FL

Last season I believe it was Cedric Thornton that stated "they expect you to show up in shape here" when asked about his first days in Dallas. Did Cedric show up in better shape this season than last and how has it shown?

Bryan: I thought he played poorly last season overall. Been in starting lineup through these practices so it appears that he's taking things a little more seriously. Has some big shoes to fill with the loss of Terrell McClain.

David:I remembered that quote, as well, so I took the time to ask Cedric about it at some point during OTAs. He said he took his conditioning to another level this year, and the fact that he was here working out far before the start of the offseason program backs that up. I'm expecting him to take a step forward in his second year here.