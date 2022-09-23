Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions? I'm curious if maybe it will be Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele. Or can you see another lineup? — MICHAEL M / PORT LAVACA, TX

Patrik: This could get very interesting, very fast for the Cowboys. I'm on record as saying I would absolutely not move Tyler Smith back inside after seeing his trajectory at left tackle, and the injury to Connor McGovern changes my stance on possibly playing Jason Peters at left guard (I'm now for it). I believe that gives you a scenario of Smith-Peters-Biadasz-Martin-Steele which, to me, is also your best five. The only downside to that is things happen faster on the inside, however, which is why I also wouldn't be surprised if the team decided to drop Peters in at LT but, no matter how you look at it, these two scenarios are the only ones I see them considering (Steele played well in Week 2).