Mailbag: Opportunities for New Players?

Nick: Yes. There's a little bit to all of that. But I will challenge your first sentence a little bit. Do we know these guys are "good" players? Yes, these guys either have been good at one point in their careers or drafted rather high. But just because they had that status before, surely doesn't put them in that category now. They were available for a reason and it's up to the Cowboys and coaching staff to put them in the position to reach that potential again. But I would say this – if these guys were ready to play and contribute in a way that helps them, I bet they would. Jason Peters is a future Hall of Famer and it took him some time to get adjusted and in the right shape. Everyone has their own issues in getting ready to play. But in the case of Mullen, Hilton, Alexander and Rush, these are positions of need and so the coaching staff is probably trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible.