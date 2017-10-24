Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Roster Move For A Replacement Kicker? Jaylon's Game?

Oct 24, 2017 at 02:05 AM

THOMAS TRAUTWEIN
MILFORD, MA
Sounds like the Cowboys are going to bring in another leg while Dan Bailey is injured. Who is the guy they release to open that roster spot?

Bryan: Keep an eye on Kellen Moore. I need to check this but if still practice squad eligible it would make a lot of sense. 

David:Kellen Moore obviously makes a lot of sense, but I still wonder if the coaching staff is 100 percent willing to pull the trigger on that. If they aren't, I guess they could part ways with a guy like Justin March-Lillard. But Moore just seems to make a lot of sense.

H. MELVIN
HOBOKEN, NJ
Do you feel Jaylon Smith played better this past game since he was able to rotate snaps and not have to play most of the game?

Bryan: There is no question of that. Playing half the snaps is perfect for him at this point. It was a great burden for him to have to start those first five games. He'll be better going forward. 

David:Not only was Jaylon playing fewer snaps, but it seemed like he wasn't being asked to do as much when he was on the field. Ideally, you'd love for him to have the freedom to rush the passer and bring his physicality to the run game. The less he has to do in coverage, the better.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising