 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Spending Money On Defense? Sorting Out The RB Situation?

Aug 16, 2016 at 04:41 AM

JIM WHATLEYHENDERSON, TX
The Cowboys seem willing to sell the farm to sign offensive players, but are not willing to do the same for defensive players.  How do the contracts match up between offensive players and defensive players?

Bryan:The money they spent this offseason was on two defensive players, Cedric Thornton and Benson Mayowa. If I remember correctly before he took a pay reduction – Brandon Carr was one of the highest paid players regardless of position. I think the front office would spent the money like they've had on offense if the quality of player was there.

David: I disagree that the Cowboys aren't willing to pay defensive players. Three years ago they signed Sean Lee to a six-year, $42 million extension. Just last fall they gave Tyrone Crawford five years and $45 million. I think the issue is that they just haven't been as good at drafting defensive talent. In the past six years we've seen them nail draft picks on offensive players like Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin. The defensive picks haven't fared quite as well – Morris Claiborne and Bruce Carter come to mind. The jury's still out on Randy Gregory, but it's not looking good. And Jaylon Smith was obviously a big gamble. If any of their big defensive picks pan out, I have no doubt they'll be willing to pony up and pay.

MARCUS JONESMEMPHIS, TN
With Alfred Morris and Darius Jackson both having very solid games on Saturday, the backfield looks even more crowded. There is no way that this team keeps five running backs. If Jackson continues to build on his Week 1 preseason game and Dunbar and McFadden are both out, who do you think doesn't make the 53?

Bryan:I think it will be very hard to release Jackson if he is able to do on special teams what Dunbar can do. With Dunbar's injury history I am sure that is in the back of their minds as well. Morris is starting to show more and more that he can do the things that McFadden is able to do in regard to being that complete back – so his job is in the balance as well. I have gone back and forth on this group throughout this camp and I am strongly leaning toward keeping four running backs and no fullback.

David:It's hard to answer this question until we see Dunbar and McFadden get healthy. If they're both healthy and ready to go, then your backfield is far too crowded. But if one or both of them opens the season on the PUP, you've got a little more room to work with. For the time being, though, I'd be very reluctant to cut Darius Jackson, given the talent he has showcased in camp. Personally, I think the Cowboys can make this easier on themselves by not carrying a fullback – but I know the coaches value that position.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

news

Seven players that stood out to Brian Schottenheimer vs. Falcons

With the Cowboys preseason in the books, Brian Schottenheimer pointed out seven players that stood out to him in Friday night's 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Advertising