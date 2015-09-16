Mailbag: Switching Lawrence To The Right Side? What Does Butler Bring?

DAN TYLERSASEBO, JAPAN

It was so sad seeing Gregory go down with the high ankle sprain, but what do you think about Demarcus Lawrence? You can see how much he's bulked up since last year and it looked like he had a solid game against the Giants. Do you think the staff will do more to put him in pass rushing situations where they were planning to use Gregory?

Bryan: I was thinking earlier about the possibility of Lawrence getting some rushes in the nickel from right defensive end with Jack Crawford taking his place on the left side. That would still allow them to use Jeremy Mincey down inside at defensive tackle. There is no doubt that this Gregory loss in going to hurt for a time being, but they can work around it.

David:If you think back to last season before Lawrence got injured, he was supposed to team with Mincey at right defensive end. So I do think they could use him there if they feel they need to. What I'm wondering is, with the depleted numbers, what does this mean for Ryan Russell. Is he ready to play a role on a game day?

