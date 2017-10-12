Mailbag: Thought Process On Releasing Nolan Carroll? Replacing Paea?

JEFF GALLO

LAFAYETTE, CO

Why release Nolan Carroll as opposed to Bené Benwikere? Even if he would not have played a lot with the emergence of Jourdan Lewis would it not been a good idea to have a veteran corner on the roster if needed in a pinch?

Bryan: Bené Benewikere is a veteran corner. He's been in the league several years now, has even played in a Super Bowl. The front office and coaching staff thinks he's a better veteran so that's why they kept him over Carroll.

David:It was a little surprising from a numbers standpoint to see the Cowboys release Carroll. You already guaranteed him $3 million, so it seems like it makes sense that they'd just let him play out the year. Clearly, they were convinced enough about the situation that they decided to let him go. In a way, it's kind of refreshing that they didn't let the money make the decision for them.

AL FELIX

TRINIDAD

With Stephen Paea being your starting nose tackle in four of the previous five games, do you feel that David Irving now becomes the starting nose tackle or do they move Tyrone back inside and let Taco play on the outside and develop with more snaps?

Bryan: David Irving is your guy. What they need to do now is see if Brian Price can help them long term or maybe bring up Lewis Neal, who was productive in training camp and on the scout team. But to your point, Crawford could play inside as we've seen before when needed, but my gut says he stays outside.