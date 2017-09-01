Mailbag: Timeline For A Decision On Zeke? Update On Martin's Contract?

DWAYNE HGREENSBORO, NC

Guys, as much as the Cowboys have been inconvenienced with how long the original decision on Zeke took to come down, wouldn't you think a decision would be announced today before tomorrow's cut downs so that they'll know how to handle the RB situation? Who to keep and who to cut/trade?

Bryan: I don't believe you're going to get a ruling before Monday -- I could be wrong but that's my feeling. I think they keep all the running backs with the exception of Ronnie Hillman. They still have to protect themselves and by keeping them all they do just that.

David:You'd like to think that the NFL would be considerate in that regard, but if we've learned anything about the league it's that they do what they want, when they want. For the time being, it certainly looks like Elliott is going to be on the roster on Saturday – which means they'll likely have to carry five running backs. That's not ideal, but it is what it is.

BRIAN SAMBIRSKYSPRING, TX

Do you think Zack Martin needs to be paid as the highest guard in football for him to feel that the Cowboys respect him?

Bryan: Not necessarily. As long as he's in that top three I don't see that as a problem at all. The front office knows who they're dealing with here and will act accordingly.