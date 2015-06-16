Mailbag: Too Early To Rule On Escobar? Timetable For Hardy Ruling?

BRYAN WALSHMOUNT AIRY, MD

Is it too early to say Gavin Escobar was a bad pick for this team? In two years he has 18 catches and 6 TDs. Wouldn't other players that were available at the time, such as Le'Veon Bell, Eddie Lacy, or Tyrann Mathieu, make this a better team?

David: I'm glad you said "bad pick," instead of "bad player." Escobar has shown some serious flashes of his ability, and I'm pretty confident he can be a viable receiving threat in this league. I'm just honestly not sure he fits what this team is trying to do unless he becomes a much better run blocker. Then there's the fact that Escobar has a Hall of Famer taking snaps in front of him. He certainly hasn't lived up to the billing of a top-50 pick, but I have a hard time putting the blame squarely on him.

Rob: Oh, hindsight, I've missed you. Yes, Escobar was a surprising pick at the time because they'd already invested second-round picks in Anthony Fasano (2006) and Martellus Bennett (2008) without either finding a consistent role in the offense. That's Jason Witten's job. Escobar's receiver skills for his size do give him value and he's a red zone threat. Can he develop more strength to become an on-the-line tight end, too? That's what we'll look for heading into this season.

