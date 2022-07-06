Mailbag: Undrafted Rookies To Watch?

Looking forward to training camp in Oxnard. Is there an undrafted player or two who might surprise this year in camp? — JOE COOK / JACKSON, MS

Rob: We discussed Jonathan Garibay in "20 Questions" on Tuesday and we've talked a lot about safety Markquese Bell is already. Further down the list, how about Alec Lindstrom? The center job belongs to Tyler Biadasz, but Lindstrom probably would have been drafted if not for such a deep class, so he's capable of making an NFL roster as a developmental player. His main competition is Matt Farniok, though, who can play multiple spots.

Kyle: It's funny, the first names that come to mind are actually UDFAs from years past, instead of the most recent class. I've really liked the growth I've seen in safety Tyler Coyle in year two and tight end Sean McKeon in year three. Both seem to have a legitimate shot at filling out the back end of the depth chart with a good camp. But for the purpose of the question, I'll throw out the name Dontario Drummond. The wide receiver from Ole Miss flashed during OTAs and could be a fan favorite to watch in the preseason.

The OTA practices did not include pads and hitting. When it's time for the pads to come on in Oxnard, which player(s) are you most excited to see and evaluate? — H. MELVIN / OCEAN CITY, NJ

Rob: Linemen, linemen, linemen. O-Line and D-Line are the hardest positions to judge without pads. The first players who come to mind are Tyler Smith and Sam Williams, but I also want to see how disruptive fellow draft pick John Ridgeway can be in the middle.