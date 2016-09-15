Mailbag: Updating Charles Tapper? Concerned About Middle Linebacker?

MARCO ANTONIO PEREZMEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Charles Tapper was supposed to help the pass rush, but so far he hasn´t even practiced since the beginning of training camp. Is it possible he ends up on IR at some point?

Bryan:I think the hope is to keep Tapper on the active roster until he is healthy. Been working with the trainers the last few practices so that to me is an indication that we will likely see him sooner than later.

David:I doubt he winds up on IR, because if the Cowboys did that, they wouldn't get him back for eight weeks at the earliest. If a rookie pass rusher is out for eight weeks, I have a hard time believing he'll make much of an impact. Tapper appears to be slowly working his way back to practice, but my guess is he'll be a game day inactive for the next few weeks. It's not ideal, but they'll have to find a way to work around it.

[embeddedad0]

MICHAEL LAMBERTVIRGINIA BEACH, VA

We seem to have no one that can handle the middle linebacker position, is there any thought to putting Sean Lee back there?

Bryan:It's not a matter of handling the position, but more that you don't have a physical player at the spot. Say what you want about Rolando McClain, but now you understand why this club went through all the offseason issues with him. They miss that big body inside. No, I don't see them moving Lee back to Mike.