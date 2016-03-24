Mailbag: What Does Losing Robinson Mean? Arguments Against Morris?

THOMAS GREGORY
NORTH PORT, FL
Now that Patrick Robinson has decided to sign with the Colts, how will this affect negotiations with Brandon Carr and priorities entering the draft?*
Bryan:I could be dead wrong about this but I just don't see them doing anything with Carr's contract. I believe that they are going to ride the deal, see it through and move on from him when it's done. They had a chance to make adjustments last season and didn't do it. They are not in bad shape with the cap and they have the money to handle their rookie pool, so there is nothing pressing them to have to do anything.
David: Fans have been trying to cut Brandon Carr for two or three years, but there's something to be said for having a starting corner who has never missed a game in eight seasons. Carr is overpaid, there's no doubt – but the Cowboys can handle his contract for one more year if they have to. In the meantime, I expect them to select a cornerback early on in the draft.
ERIC S.PHILADELPHIA, PA
I, on the other hand, am not excited about Alfred Morris. Declining production the last three years. He's 27, not past his prime but on the tail end, shall we say. And the Cowboys picked him up for dirt cheap. Not that I want them to blow the bank, but getting him for so cheap feels like a red flag to me. What gives us hope that he has anything left?*
Bryan:I encourage you to watch the Film Room session we posted on DallasCowboys.com Wednesday. I promise it won't waste your time.
David: If you're worried about Morris, look no further than Darren McFadden. He was older than Morris when the Cowboys signed him last year and he had a longer injury history. He also signed a cheaper contract. But he churned out a 1,089-yard season despite poor quarterback play. It's not hard to imagine Morris performing similarly, and even if he doesn't, he's not going to hurt the salary cap.
