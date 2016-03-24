Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What Does Losing Robinson Mean? Arguments Against Morris?

Mar 24, 2016 at 02:57 AM

THOMAS GREGORY
NORTH PORT, FL

Now that Patrick Robinson has decided to sign with the Colts, how will this affect negotiations with Brandon Carr and priorities entering the draft?*

Bryan:I could be dead wrong about this but I just don't see them doing anything with Carr's contract. I believe that they are going to ride the deal, see it through and move on from him when it's done. They had a chance to make adjustments last season and didn't do it. They are not in bad shape with the cap and they have the money to handle their rookie pool, so there is nothing pressing them to have to do anything.

David: Fans have been trying to cut Brandon Carr for two or three years, but there's something to be said for having a starting corner who has never missed a game in eight seasons. Carr is overpaid, there's no doubt – but the Cowboys can handle his contract for one more year if they have to. In the meantime, I expect them to select a cornerback early on in the draft.

ERIC S.PHILADELPHIA, PA

I, on the other hand, am not excited about Alfred Morris. Declining production the last three years. He's 27, not past his prime but on the tail end, shall we say. And the Cowboys picked him up for dirt cheap. Not that I want them to blow the bank, but getting him for so cheap feels like a red flag to me. What gives us hope that he has anything left?*

Bryan:I encourage you to watch the Film Room session we posted on DallasCowboys.com Wednesday. I promise it won't waste your time.

David: If you're worried about Morris, look no further than Darren McFadden. He was older than Morris when the Cowboys signed him last year and he had a longer injury history. He also signed a cheaper contract. But he churned out a 1,089-yard season despite poor quarterback play. It's not hard to imagine Morris performing similarly, and even if he doesn't, he's not going to hurt the salary cap.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

news

Battle Lines: How Tyron Smith Affects OT Position

Injuries have plagued the offensive tackle group in the past, but a re-energized veteran group paired with hungry depth creates one of the more fascinating position groups going into 2023.

news

Spagnola: Taking A Lesson From Good Old Days

One of the most memorable games in Cowboys history involving Emmitt Smith, actually overshadowed a great defensive game, proving just how important that side of the ball can be.

news

Battle Lines: Explosive Wars Coming at the EDGE

The Cowboys have some experienced and proven pass-rushers at the top, but there's a logjam of talent behind them that can best be described as a powder keg that's been lit for training camp.

news

Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots

The Cowboys signed Chuma Edoga in March with the idea he could compete at left guard, but also knowing he has the ability to play every O-line position but center.

news

Battle Lines: Where Overshown Fits With LB Group

Our daily position series focuses on the linebackers, where rookie DeMarvion Overshown is expected to carve a role, adding even more youth to this group.

Advertising