Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What If The Cowboys Picked No. 1? Missing DeMarcus Ware?

Jan 25, 2016 at 02:21 AM

ROBERT ROBLES IIISIERRA VISTA, AZ
If Dallas had the No. 1 overall pick as opposed to No. 4, would that change who they already have their eyes on now? If so, who would they select to help address the problems in Big D?

David: I don't think it'd really change much. You're still looking at the same handful of elite players. If anything, maybe you approach the draft with a bit more peace of mind – because you're guaranteed to get your guy. Or maybe it increases the incentive to trade down. But you're still talking about the same talent pool.

Rob:As early as it is in the pre-draft process, I would think they've got their eyes on every top prospect. A lot can change from now until April regarding who's in the top 5 prospects. I really believe they're going to take the best player at No. 4. With a pick that high, it's much more important to get the player you think is best than simply fill a need.

ASA ARREYPORTLAND, OR
Man, DeMarcus Ware is having a great run. Yeah, he's on a great team with great playmakers, but the Cowboys flat out released him. Any chance the team is looking back at that decision with any regret?

David: I think the Cowboys regretted that decision the minute they made it, but it was something they had to do to fix their salary cap. Ware was hitting the cap too hard for his level of production. Releasing him helped them sort out their finances, which is part of the reason why their cap number looks so favorable in 2016. Obviously, it stings a bit to see him excel in Denver, but that's the business side of the NFL.

Rob:Look, they made a financial decision at the time. Ware was turning 32, coming off elbow surgery, set to count $16 million against the salary cap. The move saved them over $7 million. Obviously Ware has continued playing at a high level and has been a major factor in the Broncos' Super Bowl run. Those are just decisions you have to make sometimes in order to keep your cap in decent shape. It certainly wasn't an easy decision regarding one of the best players in team history.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising