Mailbag: What's the biggest Day-1 free agent loss?

Mar 12, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Nick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
After the first day of free agency, of the three Cowboys players signing elsewhere, who is the most significant loss, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz or Dorance Armstrong? – Jared Stovall / Moore, OK

Nick Eatman: I don't know if the Cowboys really planned to have either of the three back in 2024. I'll say Pollard as the answer because you really don't have a running back at all at the moment. Then again, the first game isn't until September, too. The Cowboys lost their starting center and a starting pass-rusher to the Commanders as well. But those two guys - Armstrong and Biadasz - were always expected to leave. Pollard was somewhat of a mystery. So I'll say he's the biggest loss for the moment but let's see what the Cowboys can do to replace him, whether it's in free agency, the draft or maybe both.

Kurt: It's painful for fans to see players leave while the Cowboys sit and wait, but that's how this team normally operates. No surprises there. And to be honest, all are solid, dependable players, but I don't think the fate of the Cowboys will be determined by the loss of any of the three. Or at least it better not. But of this group, I do think the biggest hole to fill right now is at center. As noted here, I must admit I fall into the philosophy of not spending big on running backs when production can be found with cheaper options. And while Armstrong's 7 ½ sacks will need to be replaced, he was part of an edge-rushing rotation that still features Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams. But right now there are real question marks at center. Pro Football Focus ranked Biadasz 14th at the position last year and he does have a trip to the Pro Bowl on his résumé. So who replaces him? Brock Hoffman, who showed flashes in limited action last year? A low-cost free agent? A ready-to-go draft pick? What the Cowboys do here will be one of their most important decisions of the offseason.

