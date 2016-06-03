Mailbag: Who Benefits From M. Collins' Absence? Veterans On The Bubble?

With Maliek Collins expected to be out 10-12 weeks, any chance we see Rodney Coe get some extra time for us at DT? I think he has real potential.*

Bryan: Was talking with a couple of scouts about Coe and they were looking forward to seeing him work this summer. His college film was very good and what from I have seen so far – he has a ways to go technique-wise. When the pads come on, I believe you will see a different guy with a chance to make the 53-man roster.

David: Absolutely. Rodney Coe probably tops the list of guys who stand to benefit from Collins' absence. I'd also throw Terrell McClain and Casey Walker into that conversation. But we know that Coe was a pre-draft visit, and we know the front office is really excited about him. He's going to get a lot of snaps during the Cowboys' preseason games – I'm positive of that.

MATTHEW COLBERTWASHINGTON D.C.

Can you give me a veteran or two who might not make the final 53-man roster?

Bryan:Devin Street and JJ Wilcox would be my two guys.

David: This is an interesting conversation, because there are a lot of positions where you could see a veteran lose his roster spot to a younger guy. Receiver and safety come to mind, as I think Devin Street and J.J. Wilcox both need to have impressive camps to keep their jobs. Maybe the most surprising possibility would be Darren McFadden. One year after he ran for 1,089 yards, it would not surprise me if the Cowboys opted for youth and parted ways with McFadden.