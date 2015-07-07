Mailbag: Why The Cut From 90 To 75? How Many RBs Make The Team?

Bryan: It's an interesting question. I know as a former personnel man that we would have been so happy if we had 90 guys to play that final preseason game. The idea is to give teams the opportunity to look at a player for their roster even if it was just for a short week before the final cut down. I feel like teams don't take near enough advantage of that cut to 75 – there are some players to be had there because teams will try and sneak guys through to later add to the practice squad.