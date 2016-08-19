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Mark Nzeocha Strains Achilles In Win Against Dolphin, Will Be Evaluated

Aug 19, 2016 at 05:25 PM
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David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Typically, when the word 'Achilles' is used in football, it's not good news.

There's hope that Mark Nzeocha dodged some bad news on Friday, though, as Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the linebacker strained his Achilles, rather than tearing it.

Nzeocha suffered the injury on a kickoff return in the first half. He was evaluated by team athletic trainers, but he did not dress out of his uniform. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he was hopeful the injury wasn't too serious.

"Obviously he had a tweak there in his ankle, Achilles area," he said. "It's certainly no catastrophic injury – we don't think at this point. It's something we'll have to look at and we'll evaluate as we go."

-- David Helman

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