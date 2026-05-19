Mailbag: Could Valdes-Scantling battle for WR3?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The Cowboys signed a pretty good wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, just after the draft, but no one seems to be including him in the battle for the third receiver spot. He has a lot of experience in the league and has had some good seasons. What do you think? – Kerry Curtsinger, Bedford, TX

Nick: I don't think this was the Cowboys' original plan, but as we've all learned by now, the FL rarely sticks to the script. In this case, the Cowboys added a veteran receiver who has played a long time, in multiple systems, and with elite quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. He's been in pressure situations and understands how to operate in big moments.

He's not an elite receiver, but he's clearly good enough to keep earning jobs around the league. For the Cowboys, this move is about giving themselves options and strengthening the offense. The plan is still for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. But it's never a bad idea to cover all your bases.