Mailbag: Could Valdes-Scantling battle for WR3?

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The Cowboys signed a pretty good wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, just after the draft, but no one seems to be including him in the battle for the third receiver spot. He has a lot of experience in the league and has had some good seasons. What do you think? – Kerry Curtsinger, Bedford, TX
Nick: I don't think this was the Cowboys' original plan, but as we've all learned by now, the FL rarely sticks to the script. In this case, the Cowboys added a veteran receiver who has played a long time, in multiple systems, and with elite quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. He's been in pressure situations and understands how to operate in big moments.
He's not an elite receiver, but he's clearly good enough to keep earning jobs around the league. For the Cowboys, this move is about giving themselves options and strengthening the offense. The plan is still for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. But it's never a bad idea to cover all your bases.
As for the WR3 spot, Ryan Flournoy looks like the ideal candidate, but he still needs to take the next step. We've seen flashes - especially in the Detroit game when CeeDee went down and Flournoy responded with the best performance of his career. That gave everyone a glimpse of what he can do with more opportunities. Still, he'll face real competition in camp, and it looks like Valdes-Scantling will be part of that push
Kurt: Signed just two days after the draft, the Valdes-Scantling deal did slide in a bit under the radar, but this seems a wise move to add a veteran to the wide receiver room and perhaps even build in a little security in the event the George Pickens situation goes haywire.
Now entering his ninth season, the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Valdes-Scantling certainly brings size and experience. And you're right, he's topped 30 catches and 500 receiving yards three times in his career, which includes finishing third on the Chiefs with 687 yards during their 2022 championship season. He also had a touchdown grab in Kansas City's 2023 Super Bowl victory.
Of course, the last two years have been more nomadic for Valdes-Scantling as he split 2024 between Buffalo and New Orleans and then spent time with both San Francisco and Pittsburgh in 2025. Last season in particular wasn't exactly pretty, as he battled a calf injury on his way to just 120 receiving yards combined off 14 catches.
Meanwhile, Ryan Flournoy, who is five years younger, enjoyed a breakout effort in his sophomore campaign for the Cowboys, finishing with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. At this point, the team clearly sees him as the first option for that third wideout spot.
So Valdes-Scantling will be in a battle for playing time (and perhaps even a roster spot), but taking a flier on a two-time Lombardi Trophy winner with a contract for less than $1.5 million, and only $187,500 of that guaranteed, made perfect sense. It's a small investment that could potentially pay big dividends.
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