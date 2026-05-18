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3 Points | 2026

3 Points: Tyler Smith in rare company with early success

May 18, 2026 at 03:22 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

05_18_ 3 Points

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

3 Points: Tyler Smith in rare company with early success

No Pressure

In today's "3 Points" series, we take a closer look at Tyler Smith. Whether he's playing guard or sliding out to tackle, he doesn't give up much pressure on the quarterback, ranking among the best blockers in the NFL.

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas -- It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with guard Tyler Smith.

24

To show just how accomplished Smith has been in the early stages of his career, only two other players in NFL history have had this much success at a young age.

With another Pro Bowl selection last year, Smith joined only Trai Turner and Quenton Nelson has the only guards in the history of the league to earn three Pro Bowls at the age of 24. Now, it'll be interesting to see if Smith stays at guard this year – a position he wants to play but knows the Cowboys will be looking at all options this year to get the five best starters on the field.

Smith, who turned 25 last month, has said that he prefers to play guard, but is willing to help the team, if it means moving him to guard.

4.0

No, that's not a grade-point average. But if NFL players were graded like a college student, it's likely Smith would have a 4.0, especially since he's a three-time Pro Bowler already in his young career.

But the 4.0 is actually a stat, and an important one for offensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus, one of the leading analytic websites for NFL stats, Smith allowed pressure to the quarterback in just 4 percent of his offensive snaps in 2025.

That percentage put him in the Top 15 of all offensive lineman last year. Don't forget that Smith started three games at tackle last year, a position that seemingly allows more pressure from the outside rushers.

44

Even the best players have areas to improve. That's certainly the case for Tyler Smith, who is not only one of the strongest players in the NFL, but uses that aggression to his advantage in the trenches.

With that, can sometimes lead to over-aggression and that's where penalties can come into play. Smith has been flagged for 44 penalties in his four seasons, including three different years in which he has the most on the team.

Last year, Smith was flagged for a team-high 10 penalties, although the numbers have started to trend downward since he had 13 in each of his first two years. With the intensity Smith brings to the table, penalties are usually going to occur. Still, it's an area he will likely try to correct as he aims towards yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro season.

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