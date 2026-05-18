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Mailbag: Improving return/coverage units?

May 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Last season, both the return and coverage units on special teams were not great. As a result, we had too many long fields on offense and short fields on defense. What efforts are being made for improvement in these areas? – Darryl Christmon/Silver Spring, MD

Tommy: Well, you would certainly think that Nick Sorensen and Carlos Polk are working hard to find the answers to a lot of the issues the special teams unit had last season. I'd say the biggest thing they'll have to work on is how they set up their blocks on returns for KaVontae Turpin. It seemed like a lot of times, gaps closed quicker than they had in years past, and Turpin didn't have the lanes to capitalize on his top end speed.

On the other side of the coin, the unit struggled to get off blocks and tackle defensively. It is excellent that Brevyn Spann-Ford turned out to be a very valuable piece on special teams last year, but it's probably preferred to not have a tight end be one of your better return defenders in that department. The bright side for Dallas is they have a lot of young defenders that can earn roles and grow more as a part of the unit in 2026.

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