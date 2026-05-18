DeMarvion Overshown on approach to contract year: 'I'm going to do my part'

"Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do. So the fact that I get to go through this full offseason as a healthy man and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people haven't seen my best yet, so I know it's going to be one of my best years."

Going into his fourth season, Overshown will have his fourth different defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and third different position coach in Scott Symons. In Overshown's early time in the meeting room and at practice with both, he's confident in the vision that Parker has for Dallas' defense.