Markquese Bell willing to fill big shoes as starting linebacker

Despite not having Vander Esch on the field alongside him, Bell has still been able to catch wisdom from him on the sideline during games as he continues his transition to the linebacker position.

"He's on the sideline with us now," he said. "He's like another coach. He's definitely helping me find my way as a linebacker. He's a great guy. Leighton is a great mentor, a great leader to this team."

Playing opposite of fellow second-year defender Damone Clark, Bell has been able to form a bond with his new partner-in-crime as they look to navigate the linebacker position's success going forward.

"That's my guy," Bell said. "Me and Damone came in together last year. We're both learning. We're teaching each other things. I was a safety so I'm telling him things from the backend perspective and he can tell me what the front is doing. We're giving each other game to help us grow."

"He's definitely more confident and you can see it every game. I see him go out there and play fast and it makes me want to play fast. It's a competition. We're in the meeting rooms cracking jokes with each other but we want each other as best as we can. I feel like that competition makes us want to be great."

The pressure of stepping into a big role hasn't been there for Bell, as he's been able to use his special teams experience from year one to build confidence on the field while playing alongside a good friend in Clark in year two to make things familiar this time around.