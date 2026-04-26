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Draft Central | 2026

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UDFA Tracker: Cowboys continuing to add to roster following 2026 NFL draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:04 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_25_ UDFA Tracker

FRISCO, Texas -- As Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones often says, player acquisition is a 24/7, 365 operation. That will continue to be the case for the Cowboys following the 2026 NFL Draft with the expected signings of undrafted free agents. The Cowboys have felt that the depth of the 2026 class is in the later rounds, and still may have players with draftable grades available to call and attempt to sign that could turn out to have impacts on the roster.

"This has been a big deal for us from the beginning," Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said. "We've always felt like you're picking up eighth to ninth round picks... We've always spent a lot of resources getting organized, our guys are back there getting organized right now."

In the past, the Cowboys have found hidden gems that turned into Hall of Famers in players like Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris, and still have contributors on their current roster from the UDFA ranks with Brandon Aubrey, KaVontae Turpin and Terence Steele amongst others.

Here are the players that are expected to sign with the Cowboys:

[**Enter Cowboys Draft Central here**]

Note: Signings will not become official until they arrive in Dallas to ink a contract, as they could flip their intentions beforehand.

  • DJ Rogers, TE, TCU – Rogers, who spent five years at TCU, waited his turn for the Horned Frogs and finished his career with 319 yards and two touchdowns on 34 catches in his final season.
  • Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU – A graduate of Garland high school in Dallas, Hudson spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at TCU before transferring to SMU in 2024. The 2025 season was his most productive yet, posting 766 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions to lead the team in receiving.
  • Camden Brown, WR, Georgia Southern - In 2025, Brown was first-team All-Sun Belt conference and the conference's newcomer of the year after leading the Eagles with 1,079 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 65 catches.
  • Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor - At 6'4, 240 pounds, Trigg is a huge target and a big time athlete who can go up and make all kinds of contested catches. Trigg posted career highs in yards (694) and touchdowns (6) last season.
  • Kelvin Gilliam, DT, Virginia Tech - After three years at Oklahoma, Gilliam transferred to Virginia Tech for his final two seasons and made a combined 69 tackles and three tackles for loss.
  • Dominic Richardson, RB, Tusla - A sixth-year senior, Richardson is an experienced player who spent time at both Oklahoma State and Baylor before playing his final season at Tulsa. With the Golden Hurricanes, Richardson rushed for 1,065 yards and five touchdowns on 212 carries.
  • Sidney Fugar, OT, Baylor - After stints at Western Illinois and South Carolina, Fugar transferred to Baylor in 2024. Through two seasons with the Bears, Fugar played in 24 games, starting 15 at left tackle.
  • Shiyazh Pete, OT, Kentucky - At 6'8", 309 pounds, Pete is a huge left tackle that started in 12 games for the Wildcats in 2025 after spending the previous four seasons at New Mexico State. Cowboys OL coach Conor Riley was in attendance for Kentucky's Pro Day where Pete worked out in front of NFL personnel.

This story will be updated when and if more names are made available.

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