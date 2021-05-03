Updates: No Option, Still Dallas Wants LVE Long Term

12:19 a.m. – As soon as the dust settled on the Micah Parsons pick, thoughts turned toward Leighton Vander Esch.

That's natural any time a first-round pick is used on a current starter's position, but especially so in Vander Esch's case. After all, the NFL deadline to exercise his fifth-year option is approaching on Monday.

To hear it from Cowboys officials, though, the decision to draft Parsons has no bearing on Vander Esch's future.

"I don't think it affects it," said chief operating officer Stephen Jones. "We'll make a decision on Leighton – we'll make that decision when the time comes. We've got some discussions to have on that, period."

Vander Esch missed six games last season with various injuries, and he has missed 13 total games over the last two years. If the Cowboys exercise his option, his contract will be extended through the 2022 season. If they don't, he'll be slated to hit free agency next spring.

Parsons may not affect that a decision, but it's still a decision the Cowboys will have to make in the coming days.