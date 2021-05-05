Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Part Ways With 6 Players, Including Woods

May 05, 2021 at 12:21 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Out-Of-The-Woods-The-Story-Of-Antwaun-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys released six players Wednesday to make room for more than 20 draft picks and rookie free agents on the 90-man roster:

  • DT Antwaun Woods
  • CB Saivion Smith
  • C Adam Redmond
  • DT Walter Palmore
  • DE Ladarius Hamilton
  • CB Kemon Hall

Woods and Redmond were released as vested veterans. Smith, Palmore, Hamilton and Hall were waived.

Woods, a seven-game starter last year, recently signed a one-year restricted tender worth roughly $2 million, but the Cowboys are in a numbers crunch at defensive tackle after drafting three linemen last week: third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna.

Smith, Redmond, Palmore, Hamilton and Hall spent time on the practice squad and/or the active roster in 2020 and signed to the Reserve/Future list after the season.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons Officially To Wear No. 11

Micah Parsons will be the first Cowboys player to benefit from the NFL's new number rules.
news

Odighizuwa Followed Brother's Path To NFL 

He might have been a Day 2 draft pick, but Osa Odighizuwa's background and versatility could combine to help him make an impact on the Dallas defensive line right away.
news

Veteran DT Antwaun Woods Released

The Cowboys have already started shedding salary, just a few days after the NFL draft.
news

Cowboys Decline 5th-Year Option For Vander Esch 

With Monday serving as the deadline to make a decision, the Cowboys did not pick up Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option. That means the 2018 first-round draft pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal.
news

Mick Shots: Now Looking For The Next Sean Lee

Sharing some favorite memories of the recently retired Sean Lee. Plus, there's draft tidbits and a welcomed health report.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.
news

Jones Has "Dream" Of Working With Sean Lee Again

With Sean Lee retiring as a player, is coaching in his immediate future? 
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Does The Sean Lee News Affect LB, LVE's Future?

Sean Lee's retirement doesn't come as a huge shock, but it does prompt questions about the Cowboys' future at linebacker, as well as what to do with Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option.
news

Sean Lee's Letter To Fans, Teammates & More

The veteran linebacker, who finished just shy of 1,000 career tackles, issued an open letter, thanking everyone from his teammates, coaches, his family and the fans along the way.
news

Sean Lee To Officially Retire After 11 Seasons

Sean Lee will officially retire from the Cowboys after 11 seasons.  He made two Pro Bowls and will finish his career ranked eighth in team history in total tackles.
Advertising