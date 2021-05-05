Cowboys Part Ways With 6 Players, Including Woods

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys released six players Wednesday to make room for more than 20 draft picks and rookie free agents on the 90-man roster:
- DT Antwaun Woods
- CB Saivion Smith
- C Adam Redmond
- DT Walter Palmore
- DE Ladarius Hamilton
- CB Kemon Hall
Woods and Redmond were released as vested veterans. Smith, Palmore, Hamilton and Hall were waived.
Woods, a seven-game starter last year, recently signed a one-year restricted tender worth roughly $2 million, but the Cowboys are in a numbers crunch at defensive tackle after drafting three linemen last week: third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna.
Smith, Redmond, Palmore, Hamilton and Hall spent time on the practice squad and/or the active roster in 2020 and signed to the Reserve/Future list after the season.