Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Hold Workout With QB Brett Hundley

May 21, 2021 at 03:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Matt York

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys are continuing their search for quarterback depth.

The club held a workout with veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Friday afternoon, giving them a look at an additional quarterback.

Hundley's name should make sense in Dallas. He has a logical connection to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, given that he was a fifth-round draft pick in Green Bay when McCarthy was the Packers' head coach.

He also played with former Packer quarterback Scott Tolzien, who is currently an offensive assistant under McCarthy.

Hundley's resume isn't exactly extensive, but he does have significant NFL experience. The Packers made him the No. 147th overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he has served as a backup for two other teams since then.

He received his most significant playing experience in 2017, when Aaron Rodgers was out for nine games with a fractured collarbone. In that extended look, Hundley went 3-6, completing 61% of his passes with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Hundley actually played in three games last season in Arizona, backing up Kyler Murray.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys plan to sign Hundley. Fellow veteran Jeff Driskel worked out two weeks ago but left town without a contract. Driskel just recently signed a contract to join the Houston Texans.

