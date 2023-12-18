McCarthy, Dak on Road Woes: 'Too Big of a Gap'

"It's a huge difference and, really, that's what these next couple weeks are about — is figuring out that difference, and trying to close that gap," said Prescott. "We want to come out and start how we do at home, and that's just not been the case. We've gotta find out what those answers are … we can't be two different teams: winning at home against a good team last week and then come out here today and not get anything done in all three phases."

The defense did force a fumble against Stefon Diggs that was recovered by the Cowboys, but McCarthy didn't get the review quickly enough to throw the challenge flag (he says he had his hand on it) and Allen ran a hurry-up to negate the chance.

It was a microcosm of the game itself, one that felt out of control from early on, and not like in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, but more so because whenever the Cowboys had the Bills in position to back them into a corner, they walked back to the middle of the ring and allowed them to escape.

Self-inflicted wounds doomed Dallas, and that's definitely something tangible (as well) that they'll have ample opportunity to discuss on the flight home and over the next several days.

"Honestly, it's unacceptable at this point," said All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. "There's no excuse for it. It's mind-boggling and I don't understand why we're not playing well, and why we're not coming together on the road. We've something we need to look at and get better at, because we're back on the road next week."

And, with that, what awaits them in Miami is no longer a simple pop quiz. It's an exam they have to pass, and for very obvious reasons. Even the Super Bowl is on the road, if you want to consider that here as well, and you should.