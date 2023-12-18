Run defense struggles highlighted in loss

The preparation during the week highlighted Cook as a potential game-changing player, and he did just that on his home turf to give the Bills a much-needed win towards their playoff hopes.

"Just thought he did a great job of being patient," Parsons said. "He was explosive, making people miss. He's been a good back all year. He did a lot of great things tonight."

The Cowboys will look to regroup from the worst run defense performance under Dan Quinn when they travel to Miami next week to face the two-headed rushing attack of Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane.