Cowboys officially have clinched playoff spot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Even before the kickoff here Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Cowboys can cross off one of their preseason goals.
Regardless what happens with the Cowboys-Bills game, the Cowboys have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Of course, the goal at this point seems to be higher than just getting into the seven-team field. Dallas is currently tied for first place in the NFC East and have the same record as both the Eagles and 49ers at 10-3. So winning the division and capturing the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye, is the ultimate goal for the Cowboys.
The scenarios that put Dallas in the playoffs was a combination of the Vikings losing on Saturday, the Packers losing on Sunday and Atlanta losing to Carolina.
Before the game, there were 14 different scenarios to send the Cowboys into the postseason that didn't include Dallas having to win the game. But the Cowboys were going to make the playoffs if they defeat the Bills on Sunday. Now, they're in either way, but of course want to stay in contention for the top seeds in the conference.