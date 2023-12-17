Cowboys officially have clinched playoff spot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Even before the kickoff here Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Cowboys can cross off one of their preseason goals.

Regardless what happens with the Cowboys-Bills game, the Cowboys have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Of course, the goal at this point seems to be higher than just getting into the seven-team field. Dallas is currently tied for first place in the NFC East and have the same record as both the Eagles and 49ers at 10-3. So winning the division and capturing the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye, is the ultimate goal for the Cowboys.

The scenarios that put Dallas in the playoffs was a combination of the Vikings losing on Saturday, the Packers losing on Sunday and Atlanta losing to Carolina.