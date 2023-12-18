Zack Martin avoids major injury, hopeful to play in Miami

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the Cowboys' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening, six-time All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin exited the game in the first quarter after taking a knee to the quad that forced him out for the remainder of the game.

Although it seemed serious to Martin when the play happened, Martin's knee was deemed stable in the blue medical tent shortly after the injury. He spent the rest of the game on the sideline with a big bandage wrap around his left thigh.

"I thought I maybe did something with my knee there the way it got hit," Martin said. "We went back and checked it out, luckily my knee was stable and felt good."

"I got hit deep in the quad. We went to the tent, it stiffened up and wasn't firing for me. A fluke thing, I guess."

Rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass filled in at right guard — and while he didn't necessarily struggle — the offensive gameplan saw a bigger emphasis on the quick game as the game went on, forcing multiple stall-outs offensively and just 10 points of production.

Fortunately for Dallas' offensive gameplan next week in Miami, Martin feels hopeful that he can put together a good week of rehab in hopes of playing on the Cowboys' next big road test.

"I'm hoping this week, treat it and get it ready to go on Sunday," Martin said. "I feel good about that."