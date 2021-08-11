McCarthy: Dak Will Do "More Throwing" Wednesday

"He'll do a little more throwing today than he did yesterday," McCarthy said of the starting quarterback.

It's unclear what that increased workload will include, but according to the head coach, it all still fits into the same plan of Prescott playing a preseason game, not this Friday in Arizona, but possibly the following week against the Texans.

"I hope so," McCarthy said, with what sounded like cautious optimism. "It would be great."

In the meantime, there is a focus on the development of backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert. If Prescott's healthy return is imminent, then Gilbert will need to continue to use his increased snaps to prove that he can be counted upon if needed during the regular season.