McCarthy: "Defense Is Ahead Of Offense" Right Now

McCarthy also added an intriguing tidbit about which side of the ball he thought looked sharpest over the first phase of camp.

"I would definitely say the defense is ahead of the offense," McCarthy said. "I feel great about that. Their mental work has been cleaner. That's a real tribute to the coaches and players."

That mental preparation will be tested on Thursday when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if there is much to clean up it will likely be done with the Los Angeles Rams on the field. The Cowboys will arrive back in Oxnard late Thursday night and will be participating in joint practices with the Rams Saturday.

"I'm just excited to play this game and come out of this thing healthy and get the quality of work that we anticipate with the Rams on Saturday," McCarthy said.

If the coaching staff feels their players are ready, they will find out for sure over the course of the next week.