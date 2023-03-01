McCarthy Explains New Play-Calling Duties

The Cowboys mutually parted ways with former OC Kellen Moore, who has been the play-caller for all three of McCarthy's seasons as head coach (2020-22).

Moore is now the offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

The Cowboys have replaced his position with Brian Schottenheimer, who was an offensive consultant in Dallas last season. McCarthy said Schottenheimer's experience is extremely valuable on a staff that has a lot of turnover this year.

"When you have staff changes, there's a connection to bringing people together," McCarthy said. "(Schottenheimer) has incredible people-skills. He has that "it" when it comes to bringing people together. Brian and I have worked 25 years ago, it's been cool to see where he's gone from his path."

But McCarthy was also quick to point out that there won't be "wholesale" changes on the offense. He said maybe 30-35 percent of the playbook will change.

"We're not throwing everything away," he said. "We have a lot to build off of. Last year was the most complementary football that we've played with our run-pass (balance). We're looking to take the next step. Being more balanced and more complementary football is what I'm really looking forward to."

And with that takes a different role from McCarthy, who said he's having "the most fun since being in Dallas" during the last few weeks as he finds himself in more offensive meetings as they formulate a new plan.

The Cowboys ranked fourth in the NFL last season in scoring average at 27.4 points per game, trailing Kansas City, Philly and Buffalo.