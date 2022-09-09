McCarthy: No Concern About Dak vs. Tampa Bay

FRISCO, Texas – Despite a minor ankle issue related to his cleats that limited his work in Thursday's practice, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he's "good to go" for Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy agrees.

"He's going to be a full participant today and I anticipate he'll be the same tomorrow," McCarthy said. "I don't have any concern about him playing Sunday."

Prescott was on the field at the start of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, but he didn't fully participate because he apparently felt some discomfort with a new pair of cleats relative to his surgically-repaired right ankle.

"Switching shoes today probably wasn't the best idea," Prescott said after practice. "We're good to go. … It's the bionic ankle, so we're fine."

McCarthy said limiting Prescott's practice work was strictly out of "high caution." Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones added on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott could have returned to practice, but they wanted to ensure there were no issues with the ankle.

"We were able to take a good look at it and got completely satisfied, and he did too, that there was nothing to it," Jones said.

McCarthy was asked if Prescott got an MRI as a precaution.

"I'm not going to get into all the specifics, but we checked him out," McCarthy said. "We made sure that everything was good."