McCarthy On Dak's Most Important Relationship

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy made a big change when he became the ninth head coach in Cowboys history a year and a half ago.

For the vast majority of his 13 seasons as Packers head coach (2006-18), McCarthy called the offensive plays. He voluntarily gave up that responsibility when he took the Cowboys job in January 2020. Not only did he keep Kellen Moore on staff as offensive coordinator, he wanted the 32-year-old former quarterback to continue calling plays after one year on the job.

That obviously represents faith in Moore as a bright young assistant coach. But McCarthy's decision also was, and still is, about precious system continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott.

"It was a very conscious decision that I made, and I phrased it as, 'If I'm going to call it, I need to install it.' And Kellen's calling it, and he's installing it, and it needs to be his offense. I've been very cognizant of that," McCarthy said Thursday during a visit with the local media. "He knows exactly what I'm looking for. He knows exactly how I feel about -- just like anything in this business, whether it's offense, defense, special teams, training room, strength and conditioning, there's usually two really good ways of doing, maybe a third. You've just got to decide which one you're going to do. That's been my experience.

"So with that, I'm not as involved on the daily every day that when I came back I thought I would be. But I do like the way it's going."

McCarthy has coached several great quarterbacks over the years, including Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre in Green Bay. He says he has a great relationship with Prescott but believes the quarterback-play-caller relationship is most important.

"The reason why Kellen Moore was given the opportunity that he's given is because I wanted to continue the advancement of Dak Prescott, and that's why I gave it up," McCarthy said. "Because I saw Joe Montana stay in a very similar offense his whole career. I watched Brett Favre stay, and I watched Aaron Rodgers do the same. I think that's a huge, huge component.

"I don't want Dak to have a new language. I don't want Dak to have to change his footwork every time a play goes in. He has four years of starting ability. We need to build off of that. That decision was made and we continue to do that."

Here are some more highlights from Thursday's media interview: