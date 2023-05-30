Patrik Walker

McCarthy: RB Situation Not About 'Replacing Zeke' 

May 30, 2023 at 09:55 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230509_Backup RBs
Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS

FRISCO, Texas — The impact of Ezekiel Elliott on the Dallas Cowboys can't be argued, particularly considering he racked up a laundry list of honors in his seven-year career, and that includes leaving having rushed for more yards than every running back in team history not named Emmitt Smith or Tony Dorsett.

And barring a U-turn that sees Elliott take the field again for the Cowboys in 2023, something owner and general manager Jerry Jones continues to leave the door open for, his 8,262-yard mark is where things will stay as Tony Pollard and a group of young backs take the mantle.

The move to release Elliott was never about anything more than the money, though.

"I don't think you can just go out and replace Zeke," said head coach Mike McCarthy ahead of OTAs on Thursday. "Business, capanomics, that's real. You have to make decisions and sometimes those decisions factor into the next decision or two that's coming down the road. [The coaching staff was] going over short-yardage and goal line again last night and [Zeke] just jumps off the tape, so this isn't about replacing Zeke."

If anything, it was about the aforementioned tossing of the keys to Pollard, who is currently on a franchise tag with a mid-July deadline to sign a longterm deal, alongside newly-signed Ronald Jones and rookie fifth-round pick Deuce Vaughn — as both Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle also look to make waves with fullback Hunter Luepke ready to pounce from the shadows.

"It's really about opportunities for our young guys," said McCarthy. "It's Tony's opportunity to be the lead back, so we're just getting all of those guys ready. Deuce is the new guy and it's been cool to see him implemented in the things that we've been doing here the last week. The group will look different because [Zeke's] presence is not there."

Pollard continues to rehab from a broken leg suffered in January but is tracking well and was on the field for several reps with the first team on Thursday before retreating for treatment from the team's training staff. Vaughn primarily got work with the second team as Jones saw work with that unit and the starters on occasion — the Cowboys making sure Davis and the others got into the mix as well.

One thing is for sure and that's the fact it will not be easy supplementing Elliott's impact on the field, and that's not accounting for his leadership in the locker room as well.

Elliott finished the 2022 season having rushed for 876 yards (one year removed from surpassing the 1,000-yard mark despite playing through a torn PCL in his knee) to go along with 12 touchdowns.

He'll be missed, but there's no time to mourn in Dallas, because if they want to take the next step toward returning to The Promised Land in February, the task of figuring out who's ready to be the next big star in complement to Pollard has already begun.

Related Content

news

Gallup 'Looks Good', Will Take On Expanded Role

Not only does Michael Gallup look far more confident and physically capable over a year removed from suffering a torn ACL, but the Cowboys are planning to fully unleash him.

news

Turpin Addresses Year 2 Potential, New NFL Rule

There's plenty of reason to lock your eyes in on KaVontae Turpin as he heads into Year 2 with the Cowboys, and that includes a new special teams rule the NFL has enacted for 2023.

news

10 Biggest Takeaways From Early Cowboys OTAs

With OTAs now underway for the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes are on both high-profile rookies as well as headline-generating veterans who are suiting up for the first time ahead of minicamp.

news

5 Key Position Battles For Cowboys Offense

It's time for the Cowboys offseason program to turn up in Dallas, as OTAs get underway and veteran join rookies to pour gasoline on the most interesting position battles to come.

news

NFL Enacts New Rule for 'Emergency QB' in 2023

Gone are the days of wondering who will line up under center if both the starting QB and his immediate backup go down with injury — thanks to a new rule being put in place for 2023

news

Cowboys Special Teams Battles Should 'Be Wild'

The wound of Noah Brown and Luke Gifford from the Cowboys special teams unit will be felt immediately, but it can be lessened or healed completely by the new pipeline of talent.

news

Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?

Is there anyone on the current roster the Cowboys might be looking to trade to add some O-line depth or possibly picks for next year?

news

Times/Dates Announced For Preseason Schedule

The complete 2023 preseason schedule has been released to the Dallas Cowboys, and they'll enjoy two home games, with one of them serving as the opening dish.

news

Dak, Schottenheimer Off to Strong Offseason Start

Dak Prescott is no stranger to seeing the Cowboys make a change at offensive coordinator, but he and Brian Schottenheimer are already building a strong foundation for what's to come.

news

Isaiah Land Has Dan Quinn 'Excited' to Get Started

There's inevitably going to be several gems in each UDFA, and the Cowboys believe they've found one in Tallahassee — Dan Quinn having eyed one young pass rusher for awhile.

news

Cowboys OC Tells 2023 Plan: 'We Wanna Play Fast'

Brian Schottenheimer is not only taking ownership of the offensive coordinator role, but he's doing it in a way he's never experienced — having already set a plan of attack for 2023.

Advertising