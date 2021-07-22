Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

McCarthy's Reaction & Approach To "Hard Knocks"

Jul 22, 2021 at 09:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

McCarthy’s-Reaction-&-Approach-To-“Hard-Knocks”-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – You might say the Cowboys' selection to "Hard Knocks" was a slight surprise to head coach Mike McCarthy.

"I'm just going to be honest: I about wrecked my truck when (Cowboys owner) Jerry (Jones) called me, driving through a rainstorm," McCarthy joked Wednesday. "But once I got it back on the road, I'm all in. I'm excited about it."

This is the third time, and the first since 2008, that the Cowboys will be featured on the hit HBO series produced in conjunction with NFL Films. Teams can decline if they have a first-year head coach, made the playoffs the previous two years or were on the show in the past 10 years. The Cowboys didn't check those boxes.

The cameras will be rolling all camp, providing behind-the-scenes access to the Cowboys' three-week stay in Oxnard.

But McCarthy doesn't expect "Hard Knocks" to affect the team's preparation for the season.

"I think it's important for all of us, and really the message actually meeting with the "Hard Knocks" staff, was just to be yourself: let them do their job and we're going to do ours. And that's really my focus," he said.

"We're just going to be ourselves. Our focus is only establishing a winning culture. This is our first opportunity as a football team to have a true training camp."

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: The Boys Are Back In Town

The Cowboys are back. And nothing could be finer than to be in Southern Californ-i-a for Training Camp 2021.
news

Jerry on Jimmy: It Was My Job To Keep It Together

While plenty of headlines came out of the first press conference about the current state of the team, Jerry Jones shared his regrets on his relationship with Jimmy Johnson.
news

McCarthy: Camp 'Most Important' On Road To Title

The Cowboys have a long way to go before thinking about the Super Bowl. But that's the ultimate goal, as head coach Mike McCarthy says, and everything starts at training camp.
news

Front Office Encouraged By Vaccination Status

Jones spoke at Wednesday's opening press conference about "the pipeline," referring to the multiple-week process of getting vaccinated.
news

What Cowboys Are Expecting From Dak & Zeke

While the circumstances were different, both Zeke & Dak had seasons to forget in 2020. So far, the outlook seems to be much more positive for both.
news

10 Top Storylines From Opening Press Conference

The Cowboys have officially returned to training camp in California. Check out the top storylines from the opening press conference, ranging from the vaccine to Dak's return and much more.
news

Cowboys 2021 Training Camp Preview For Sale Now

The official 2021 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Preview is now ready for purchase, so you can be ready for the start of training camp with the most in-depth analysis available.
news

HBO Tabs Cowboys As Stars Of 2021 "Hard Knocks"

As if there wasn't enough excitement for the start of training camp, HBO announced Friday that the Cowboys will be the featured team for its hit documentary series, "Hard Knocks."
news

Daily Training Camp Practice Schedule Released

The Cowboys have announced their daily practice schedule for training camp later this month in Oxnard, Calif.
Advertising