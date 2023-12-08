McCarthy talks appendicitis scare, plan vs. Eagles

"And that's when they revealed it was the appendix and, obviously, I had to go to surgery. But I feel good, and I anticipate everything staying normal come Sunday night."

McCarthy has been fully cleared medically and stated there are no additional follow-up appointments required between now and Dec. 10.

"Feeling great," he said. " … I'm good to go."

Of course, however, he's not yet at 100 percent.

"I'm sure it's no different than anybody else," said McCarthy. "I think every surgery is a little different. And I had this a little longer than I thought I had, just based on the information from the surgeon, but I'm fine. I'm sore, as I'm sure you're supposed to be in Day 2 post-op."

There is an inherent risk with McCarthy standing on the sideline as opposed to the safety of the coaches' box, but he's not naive to that and explained there will be precautions taken — inserting some humor into the conversation as only McCarthy can.

"Yeah, definitely. I mean, I'm definitely aware of that," he said. "I'll probably need to get the bigger assistants standing next to me than I currently have, but I'll definitely be in touch with that."

So if you see some Avengers-like formations keeping McCarthy from being touched, just know that's all according to plan.

Having now returned to the Cowboys' facility, McCarthy is thankful to have the support system he does in Dallas, and that includes talented and battle-tested veteran coordinators who conducted meetings and practice this week in his absence; and locker room leaders such as Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence who made sure the operation ran in top gear.

"I think it was huge," McCarthy explained. "I think it just speaks to the culture and the process that we have here. We just completed a coordinators' meeting here this past half hour, and that's exactly what we concluded with. I had no stress. I was at peace with the direction and the correction, the installation of everything that went in on Thursday, and the pandemic taught us these things.

"Having the ability to be connected from my home office was very helpful. I'm fortunate to have that in place."

With so much at stake on Sunday, McCarthy is ecstatic to be back with his team.