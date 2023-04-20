McIlhenny, Member of 1960 Team, Passes Away

Running back Don McIlhenny, who scored the first rushing touchdown in Cowboys history, passed away this week at the age of 88.

One of the original Cowboys players, McIlhenny spent two seasons with the inaugural franchise.

In the Cowboys' 35-28 loss to the Steelers in their first-ever game, he led the team in rushing with 45 yards and scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – his only rushing touchdown as a member of the Cowboys.

McIlhenny had a six-year career in the NFL. He started in 1956 with the Lions, before playing for the Packers and then the Cowboys before a brief stint with the 49ers in 1961.

McIlhenny was a standout collegiate player in Dallas at SMU, where he was an All-Southwest Conference standout.