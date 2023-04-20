Past/Present Blog

Presented by

McIlhenny, Member of 1960 Team, Passes Away

Apr 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
McIlhenny,-Member-of-1960-Team,-Passes-Away-hero

Running back Don McIlhenny, who scored the first rushing touchdown in Cowboys history, passed away this week at the age of 88.

One of the original Cowboys players, McIlhenny spent two seasons with the inaugural franchise.

In the Cowboys' 35-28 loss to the Steelers in their first-ever game, he led the team in rushing with 45 yards and scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – his only rushing touchdown as a member of the Cowboys.

McIlhenny had a six-year career in the NFL. He started in 1956 with the Lions, before playing for the Packers and then the Cowboys before a brief stint with the 49ers in 1961.

McIlhenny was a standout collegiate player in Dallas at SMU, where he was an All-Southwest Conference standout.

He was married for 62 years to his wife Jan, who passed away in 2018. They had four children, Lynn, Lott, Lori and Lance, who is one of the winningest quarterbacks in SMU history, playing in the early 80s with Eric Dickerson.

Related Content

news

Past/Present: Hall of Fame Honors "Buck" Buchanan

news

Past/Present: A Third Former Cowboy To Canton

Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.

news

Past/Present: Former Trainer Cochren Passes Away

In his 30 years with the Cowboys, Don Cochren actually opened the door for two of the team's veteran athletic trainers on the current staff.

news

Past/Present: Witten Named Coach of the Year

Past/Present Blog presented by United Ag & Turf

news

Past/Present: Deion Sanders Named Colorado HC

Past/Present Blog presented by United Ag & Turf

news

Past/Present: HOF Semifinalists Includes Woodson

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere

news

Past/Present: Robert Quinn Traded To Philadelphia

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere

news

Past/Present: Bears Bring Former Players, Coaches

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere

news

Past/Present: Former Cowboys Return With Lions

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere

news

Past/Present: Jaylon, Beasley on NFL Teams Again

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is making some changes this year, with hopes of adding more players, especially in the "Seniors" and "Coaches/Contributors" categories.

news

Former Cowboys OC Ernie Zampese Passes Away

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere

Advertising