#DALvsCAR

Micah: Cowboys can't make same mistake twice

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Micah--Cowboys-can’t-make-same-mistake-twice-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Here we are again. The Cowboys are riding high after a big win over a New York team and they hit the road against one of the worst teams in the league.

The question begs: Have the Cowboys learned from their Week 3 debacle in Arizona?

We're about to find out as the Cowboys head to Carolina for Sunday's game against the 1-8 Panthers. Dallas is favored by more than 10 points, just like they were back in Week 3 against the Cardinals, who were 0-2 on the season.

But Arizona figured out a way to beat the Cowboys 28-16, one of the biggest upsets in the NFL this year.

But on Thursday, linebacker Micah Parsons said the Cowboys should've learned their lesson in preparing for an opponent, regardless of their record.

"We already made that mistake once, we can't make it twice," Parsons said. "I think during that time, there was a lot of adversity that the team was facing, things like that. We were missing half of our O-line. We're way more healthy, way more locked in. It's November-December football, we can't have those kind of mishaps happen. We got to go out there and win."

Parsons referenced the injuries before the Cardinals game, which included Pro Bowlers Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz all missing on the offensive line. It was also the week Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury in practice.

The difference this week is the Cowboys have nearly their entire roster healthy. Only Tyron Smith did not practice on Thursday and it was for rest purposes. Smith is expected to play and start this week in Carolina.

As for Parsons on a personal note, the linebacker appeared to be frustrated after the win against the Giants last week when he did register a tackle or sack, but did have quarterback pressures. Parsons didn't speak to the media and had a couple of social media posts that hinted at his frustration. But he spoke to that on Thursday when asked how he balances the concept of a team-win with his competitive nature. 

"I always say, I got next week," Parsons said. "I get a great opportunity. I think that was one of three games where I didn't have a sack. I think the production is there. My presence is felt. You look at what I'm — it's getting to the point where these QBs are taking one read and running outside of the pocket, scared for their lives so I don't think it's anything about production-wise. I just think we're just doing a phenomenal job. (Dan Quinn) is giving me a phenomenal job, finding ways to get 1-on-1s and things like that. I guess time will tell when we play better teams."

Related Content

news

McCarthy, Dak on keys for reversing road fortunes

The Dallas Cowboys are below the Mendoza line when it comes to performing on the road this season, and both Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott are hellbent on changing that course.
news

Ferguson: Cowboys' O is 'dangerous' but growing

Jake Ferguson is having a breakout season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and despite the recent explosiveness on offense, the young tight end says there's work to do.
news

Rank'Em: 10 memorable game vs. Panthers

While there isn't exactly a significant number of classics in the series between these two, here are 10 of the most memorable.
news

Updates: KaVontae Turpin returns to full practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Science Lab: Evolving Dak, McCarthy on the attack

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: And now the sorrow of NFL football

Although the Cowboys are coming off a huge win, they were reminded of the hard reality of football. Plus, upcoming roster moves, something to watch on special teams, Dak Prescott's hot streak and more!
news

Cowboys react to Leighton Vander Esch being out for season

After news broke earlier this week of Leighton Vander Esch being done for the season, players from the Cowboys gave their reactions in Wednesday's locker room availability.
news

Markquese Bell willing to fill big shoes as starting linebacker

With Leighton Vander Esch being done for the season, Markquese Bell is ready to fulfill the linebacker responsibilities that he has excelled with the rest of the season.
news

X Factors: 10 key players for Cowboys & Panthers

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Cowboys.
news

Evans laments loss of LVE, ready to make impact

The LBs in Dallas will have to continue their strong play without Leighton Vander Esch for the remainder of the season, and that includes recently-acquired veteran Rashaan Evans.
news

Cowboys' offense is jelling 'right before our eyes'

Stephen Jones couldn't be happier with the trajectory of the Dallas Cowboys' offense over the past several weeks, and the needle is pointing due north for their potential going forward. 
Advertising