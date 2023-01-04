Micah, D-Law React to Howell as QB1 for Week 18

"It's about them as the Washington Commanders football team," said the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. "I don't think a coaching staff can change the whole playbook in one game because of the quarterback. I feel like whatever they were running, beforehand, Sam Howell will be there to run the same thing."

A lot has been said about the topic of possibly resting players following the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not inside the building.

There was never a moment when head coach Mike McCarthy even remotely considered doing so and, thanks to the pedal remaining to the floor in Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles losing two straight in the absence of Jalen Hurts, the Cowboys still have a chance to move up from the No. 5 seed this weekend.

They'll need help to do it, but they understand winning this matchup and sweeping the Commanders is mandatory to keep that hope alive if only for a few more hours on Sunday; but there's also their goal of going into the playoffs on a three-game win streak that's fueling them.

"We're approaching this like any other game — we're looking to get a win," said two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. "We're looking to build some confidence, to build some momentum for these playoffs. We definitely wanted to have an opportunity to improve our seeding and to win our division, so we want to handle our business and do what we need to do to make sure we're putting our best foot forward."

It's with a heavy heart that the Cowboys and collective league attempts to focus on the football to come while simultaneously waiting for additional news on the prognosis of Hamlin.

Aiding in that effort, however, is the intangible strength of what can only be described as a brotherhood within the building — everyone locking arms in appreciation of Hamlin and each other to power forward.