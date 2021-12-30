Mick Shots: A Tribute To The Pope Of The NFL

FRISCO, Texas – What a watch, All Madden, the 90-minute documentary on John Madden that Fox Sports produced and first aired appropriately on Christmas Day, three days before the 85-year-old NFL icon passed away on Tuesday.

A must watch. Spellbinding, and I didn't get a chance to watch until Tuesday night, after he had died. Not only a walk through Madden's immense history and storied life, but a walk through NFL history and some Cowboys history, too, since Madden and Pat Summerall were there for so many of those dang critical Cowboys moments in the 1990s.

In my mind, this guy was the pope of the NFL, his presence captivating, his personality magnetic.

Made me remember a few personal brushes with the guy who had coached the Raiders, was a TV analyst for four networks, a commercial front man and producer of the ever-popular Madden video game.

Yes, had the privilege to be in Canton, Ohio, for his 2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction since was there covering Troy Aikman's induction that same year. Will never forget this part of his acceptance speech.

"You have to stay with me a moment on this one. This is a little goofy here. You're going to say, 'There is old Madden being goofy again.' But I started thinking about this after I got voted into the Hall of Fame. The more I think about it, the more I think it's true. Now I know it's true and I believe it.

Here is the deal: I think over in the Hall of Fame that during the day, the people go through, they look at everything. At night, there's a time when they all leave. All the fans and all the visitors leave the Hall of Fame. Then there's just the workers. Then the workers start to leave. It gets down to there's just one person. That person turns out the lights, locks the door.

I believe that the busts talk to each other. I can't wait for that conversation, I really can't. Vince Lombardi, Knute Rockne, Reggie, Walter Payton, all my ex-players. We'll be there forever and ever and ever talking about whatever. That's what I believe. That's what I think is going to happen, and no one's ever going to talk me out of that.

These guys are going, 'Oh, no, hope I don't have to put up with his BS for an eternity'"

And you know what? If you ever go through the rotunda where the busts reside, and you think about it, and how eerily quiet and solemn it is in there, nearly church like, John just might be on to something.

Then there was the time in the 2005 season when the Cowboys played back-to-back games on the West Coast at San Francisco and at Oakland. Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells wanted no part of having to make consecutive trips out there, so the Cowboys spent the week in California, and so did we. And one evening Madden had Cowboys senior vice president of public relations Rich Dalrymple put together a group of us for dinner at Hap's, his favorite steakhouse in Pleasanton, Calif., where he was living. Think about it, big group dinner with John Madden. Priceless.

And this one I'll never forget. Just understand after working in the media business for now 46 years, I'm not star-struck by much after all the people I've met. Think it's only happened a couple of times, like in 1983, at the MLB's 50th anniversary All-Star Game back home at Chicago's Comiskey Park when backed away from interviewing my childhood idle, White Sox longtime shortstop Luis Aparicio, and then at the Super Bowl in 2006 when became somewhat overwhelmed interviewing Bart Starr, who I idolized growing up a Packers fan.