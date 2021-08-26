Mick Shots: There Are Shots & Then Jerry's Shot

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones took the best shot he's ever taken against COVID-19.

And not talking about the multiple shots he jokingly suggests he's had on this past episode of Hard Knocks.

And it's no coincidence he fired off that shot on Tuesday during his weekly radio segment on 105.3 The Fan. For over the past several days, starting before Saturday night's third preseason game, the Cowboys have placed six players on the NFL's growingly-crowded Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with keeping defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, fully vaccinated, away from the team due to COVID protocols.

This darn variant is no joke. It's serious, especially for the unvaccinated. Why, high school football in North Texas is cranking up over the next three days and already – already! – 10 games have been canceled for COVID outbreaks on those teams.

So here is the shot Jerry took during that interview:

"You certainly don't want to be doing anything that causes your teammates to not be available. All of that comes to the same conclusion as far as what you agreed to be as far as a player, to be part of a team. You check I at the door, so to speak, it's about we. Everyone has the right to make their own decision in regards to their health and their body. I believe in that completely.

"Until the decision on yourself impacts negatively on others, then the common good takes over. I'm arm-waving here, but it has everything to do with how I look at our team and how I look at society."

From what we understand, as of Monday the Cowboys players are 93 percent vaccinated, while the remaining unvaccinated either have at least one shot or are within two weeks of having been fully vaccinated after the second shot.

Yet here we go. Quinn out until further notice. And while close-contact Israel Mukuamu has since cleared COVID protocols and returned to practice on Wednesday, there were Malik Hooker, Carlos Watkins, CeeDee Lamb still on Reserve/COVID-19 and joined on Wednesday by Demontae Kazee and Connor Williams.

And you could tell head coach Mike McCarthy was not a happy camper during Wednesday's press conference, having to discuss COVID for at least the first five minutes of the press conference with those _Hard Knocks_ cameras rolling for next Tuesday's Episode 4. Mike's big on scheduling continuity. Well, he's having to change things up, turning most meetings into last-year's virtual component.

And to further complicate the situation, safety Donovan Wilson had to leave Tuesday's practice with a groin issue, and who knows how long he will be out. Third running back Rico Dowdle, who's had a nice camp and preseason, suffered a hip injury and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. And darn it, starting cornerback Trevon Diggs came down ill – not COVID-related – missing Wednesday's practice.

And to think we are now 15 days away from the Sept. 9 season opener against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Not ideal.

No wonder the Cowboys owner took the shot at promoting the vaccine.

Mash Unit: The missing in action continue to pile up as the close to training camp draws near. At the conclusion of Wednesday's practice the Cowboys had five players on Reserve/COVID-19, four players already on season-ending Reserve/Injured, one on Active/NFI, two still on Active/PUP and nine others on the active roster not practicing for injury-related issues. That's 20 guys unable to practice, leaving the Cowboys with just four healthy safeties.

And this week's last word goes to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, still only going through drills and conditioning on the side, yet to jump into any contact and certainly will not play Sunday against Jacksonville after offseason cleanup back surgery.

"I'm at the point of my career where I'm trying to win a Super Bowl and if that means me going out and playing in the preseason so be it, but I think the team doesn't think that's necessary, so they tell me to be ready for Week 1.

"And I'll be ready."