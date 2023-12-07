Mick Shots: These winning streaks don't come easy

FRISCO, Texas – On the drive here to The Star on Wednesday, my thoughts were to write about how difficult it is these days to produce long winning streaks in the NFL.

That's because the Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and needing a fifth consecutive win to tie Philly for first place in the NFC East at 10-3.

The proof being that after Week 13, currently the longest active winning streak in the NFL is four games, belonging to the Cowboys, Colts and 49ers. That's it, just four.

Now, Kansas City owns the longest winning streak this season at six games, those coming after losing the season opener to Detroit. The next longest is five games, occurring six times this 2023 season, the Eagles putting up two of those on their way to their current 10-2 record.

Next, it's the four belonging to six teams, followed by just three current active winning streaks at three: Packers, Rams and Dolphins.

Just are so many factors involved streaking like this. Where games are played. Weather. Injuries. The funny bounce of the oblong ball. Dealing with 53 individuals on a team's active roster. Running into the strong arm of an overzealous officiating crew. You just never know, most having nothing to do with just talent.

Well, and believe me, there are no clairvoyant genes in my body. But at exactly 11:03 a.m., the email lands in my inbox from Scott Agulnek, Cowboys director of football communications, stating, "Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy experienced abdominal pain this morning that warranted further evaluation and resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. He is currently slated for surgery this afternoon."

You got to be kidding me. Guess needed to include in my list of detracting winning-streak factors head coach/offensive play-caller illness, too. Of all things, and this week especially, the Cowboys meeting the Eagles this season for the second time around in a nationally televised Sunday night game with a good chance to have a record number of eyeballs involved in Sunday night history, Micah Parsons claiming the urgency, "No matter what, we just need to win."

McCarthy's surgery was successful and should be back on his feet Thursday. And all insist, including defensive coordinator Dan Quinn stepping in for McCarthy's Wednesday media session and saying somewhat rhetorically that McCarthy is expected to be on his play-calling feet by Sunday with, "You think that Irishman will miss THIS game?"

Not a chance. Practice went on as usual. Will do so on Thursday for sure, and who knows, maybe McCarthy watches from a window or golf cart, as DeMarcus Lawrence explained, "Shoutout to COVID, helped us learn how to adjust."

And as Gilda Radner famously said on Saturday Night Live back in the days, "It just goes to show ya. It's always something."

In the end, certainly a timely "shot" anyway.

Quinn-ism: Maybe Quinn was right, saying just on Monday in reference to his defense's resiliency in the 41-35 come-from-behind win over Seattle Thursday night when making a crucial fourth-quarter turnaround with three consecutive fourth-down possession stops after the Seahawks scored on six of their first eight possession, one of those two stops a missed field goal, with this: "Man, do I love how tough we are, what we stand for and how we're ready to get it on at any time, in any situation. There's a lot to be gained from that." Coaching staff now included.

Since we are on the topic of cornerbacks and interceptions, this week's final word goes to Quinn, giving kudos to Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris, a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his 15-year NFL career and now in his 11th coaching season, the past 10 in the NFL and fourth with the Cowboys. Harris has done an amazing job with young corners Diggs, Bland and Jourdan Lewis and certainly had a huge influence on former Cowboys veteran corner Anthony Brown (2016-22) during his four years here.

"If I was playing corner, (Harris) is the guy I'd call, say, 'Teach me,'" Quinn began the other day. "There are certain people you are around in your life. If you were playing that position, that's who you would want to train you. If I was playing corner, I'd want Al Harris to teach it to me."