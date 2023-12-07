#PHIvsDAL

Presented by

Mike McCarthy 'anticipated' to be on sideline vs. Eagles

Dec 07, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Mike-McCarthy-‘anticipated’-to-be-on-sideline-vs.-Eagles-hero

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be back in the facility on Friday just two days after having surgery to remove his appendix on Wednesday afternoon, and he is expected to be ready to coach from the sideline on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked about if there are any contingency plans should McCarthy not be available to coach on the sidelines on Sunday, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said that it is "full steam ahead" and that they "don't anticipate anything different."

McCarthy was in communication with the coaching staff and players as soon as he got out of surgery on Wednesday afternoon as he has participated in Zoom meetings and extended phone calls with various team personnel.

His weekly Thursday meeting with Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott to go over the practice week and upcoming game plan will carry on as usual, just with McCarthy calling in via Zoom.

McCarthy has only missed one game in his 17-year career – a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2021 for testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn stepped in for McCarthy for that game as the acting head coach and has five-plus seasons of head coaching experience from his time in Atlanta.

When asked if there was any concern around McCarthy's availability on Wednesday afternoon, Quinn threw some humor at reporters while stating his confidence that the coaching staff will be at full strength when he said, "You think that tough Irishman will miss this game?"

The Cowboys held practice on Wednesday and Thursday without McCarthy but will have their head coach back in the building for Friday's walk-through and Saturday's session.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI

There are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers.
news

X Factors: Watch out for these guys Sunday night

These 10 players should make a big impact in Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Science Lab: Just win this damn game, Cowboys

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: These winning streaks don't come easy

How hard it is to put together winning streaks (with a new challenge thrown in), a real pro in DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak's incredible stats, Aubrey's incredible leg and more!
news

Micah, Cowboys react to McCarthy's appendicitis

Mike McCarthy was hospitalized with appendicitis this week, requiring immediate surgery as the Cowboys prepare to host the Eagles — his team reacting to the news thereafter.
news

Updates: Hendershot discusses return 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mike McCarthy hospitalized with appendicitis

Mike McCarthy will have surgery on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, but he is anticipating coaching on Sunday against the Eagles.
news

Nick at Nite: Mapping out potential playoff scenarios

As the calendar turns to December, the Cowboys' playoff picture is starting to shape up, but no game on the entire schedule will determine their fate more than Sunday night's clash with the Eagles.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles  

When the Cowboys lost a nailbiter to the Eagles back on Nov. 5, the schedule suggested the Cowboys might win the next four before the rematch. And here we are, the Cowboys are now 9-3 and a chance to pull even with Philly.
news

Power Rankings: A matchup of two Top 5 teams

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Jerry's reaction to Shaq Leonard joining the Eagles 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said money was never discussed in his meeting with Shaq Leonard, who will now face his team this week as a member of the Eagles.
Advertising