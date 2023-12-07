Mike McCarthy 'anticipated' to be on sideline vs. Eagles

His weekly Thursday meeting with Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott to go over the practice week and upcoming game plan will carry on as usual, just with McCarthy calling in via Zoom.

McCarthy has only missed one game in his 17-year career – a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2021 for testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn stepped in for McCarthy for that game as the acting head coach and has five-plus seasons of head coaching experience from his time in Atlanta.

When asked if there was any concern around McCarthy's availability on Wednesday afternoon, Quinn threw some humor at reporters while stating his confidence that the coaching staff will be at full strength when he said, "You think that tough Irishman will miss this game?"