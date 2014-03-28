Mock Roundup 4.0: Melton Signing Opens The Board

Mar 28, 2014 at 08:25 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Martin_032814_650.jpg
David Zalubowski


IRVING, Texas – The last time we checked in on the world of mock drafts, there was a pretty overwhelming opinion the Cowboys needed and would draft a defensive tackle with their first pick.

After a flurry of free agent activity, that mindset doesn't seem as prevalent as we approach the one-month mark until the 2014 NFL Draft. Almost everyone can agree: signing Henry Melton to play three-technique does not alleviate the Cowboys' needs on the defensive line.

At the same time, Melton's presence on the line gives Dallas a little bit of flexibility with its No. 16 overall pick. Many prognosticators think defensive end is now the Cowboys' biggest priority, with DeMarcus Ware leaving a huge whole on the line. Defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Timmy Jernigan are still represented on the list, but several other pass rushing options have appeared.


The newfound flexibility has also opened some to the thinking that an offensive player could be in the mix at No. 16, despite the Cowboys' defensive struggles in 2013. Two of the 11 mock drafts listed below suggest an offensive tackle as the possible choice.

The board is wide open, which is a far cry from two weeks ago. Back then, either Donald or Jernigan accounted for eight of 10 mock draft selections – they were each chosen by four different analysts. This time around, the duo of defensive tackles only accounts for four total selections.

Missouri defensive end Kony Ealy leads the way with three experts pegging him as the Cowboys' next first round pick.

Check below to see the full breakdown.

CBSSPorts.com’s Pat Kirwain

Date of Mock:March 28

Pick:UCLA LB Anthony Barr

Comment:A player with the ability and production to replace the departed DeMarcus Ware in time. They could consider a defensive tackle in this spot.

DraftTek.com

Date of Mock:March 28

Pick:UCLA LB Anthony Barr

Comment:N/A

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper.

Date of Mock:March 27

Pick:Florida State DT Timmy Jernigan

Comment:DeMarcus Ware is gone, but even if he stayed the defensive line would have to be a draft priority. The D-line in Dallas needs a youth movement. If you just go on performance, Jernigan is a steal at this point in the draft and Dallas doesn't need to overthink it. But while Jernigan has good tape to fall back on, he could still be better and become a force for whoever drafts him. He's a good athlete given his size and will continue to improve his technique playing on the inside.

NFL.com’s Mike Huguenin

Date of Mock:March 27

Pick:Pitt DT Aaron Donald

Comment: Don't worry about his lack of height. Just marvel at his production.

CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco

Date of Mock:March 26

Pick:Notre Dame OT Zack Martin

Comment:This would make their offensive line the strong point of the team after having so many problems.

WalterFootball.com’s Walter Cherepinsky

Date of Mock:March 26

Pick:Michigan OT Taylor Lewan

Comment:This pick may not make much sense on the surface, but hear me out. Doug Free is coming off a solid season, but he has just one year left on his contract. He was also tried at the guard position before the 2013 campaign began, so perhaps Jerry Jones will want him to shore up a huge hole at one of those slots. Free would be able to move there with this selection. 

Taylor Lewan has the talent to be the sixth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but character issues could drop him some. Jones has proven recently that he's willing to take chances on players with concerns, provided they're not too egregious. 

CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler

Date of Mock:March 25

Pick:Donald

Comment:Signing Henry Melton gives the Cowboys a little more flexibility with this pick, but if Donald is still on the board, he would be a welcome addition to the Cowboys lackluster front four.

CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang

Date of Mock: March 25

Pick:Florida State DT Timmy Jernigan

Comment:The signing of defensive tackle Henry Melton helps fill the gaping hole in the middle of Dallas' defensive line but doesn't necessarily eliminate it. Jernigan's burst and strength make him capable of handling either of the two defensive tackle roles in Rod Marinelli's scheme.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks [embedded_ad]

Date of Mock:March 25

Pick:Missouri DE Kony Ealy

Comment:The departure of DeMarcus Ware forces Jerry Jones to look for a viable replacement in the draft. Although Ealy is a developmental prospect at this stage of his career, he possesses all of the athletic attributes needed to become a standout pass rusher as a pro.

SBNation’s Matthew Fairburn

Date of Mock:March 24

Pick:Ealy

Comment:Kony Ealy improved on almost all of his combine numbers at his pro day last week. His value is in his versatility. Ealy showed the ability to move in space during linebacker drills at the combine, but he can also play with his hand in the dirt on the edge and the interior. After letting DeMarcus Ware go, the Cowboys need a pass rusher.* *

Bleacher Report’s Curt Popejoy

Date of Mock:

Pick:Ealy

Comment:There is always a chance that the Cowboys add an interior player like Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald with this pick. However, getting someone to replace defensive end Demarcus Ware is too important to pass on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising