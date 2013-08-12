Mon. Practice Recap: Claiborne Still Day To Day With Knee Injury





The Cowboys still have three practices this week before they depart for Saturday's game against Arizona. Plenty of eyes will be on Claiborne during that stretch, as he's one of three defensive starters currently out of the lineup.

Claiborne said he didn't undergo an MRI or an X-Ray on the knee, but he remains unsure what his status is.

"Every day before I go to sleep, I'm praying I'll be able to practice the next day, but – everything happens for a reason," he said. "I'm just taking it day-by-day, doing what I have to do to get healthy."

If he misses the game against the Cardinals, it would be Claiborne's third missed preseason game this season and his fifth overall – he missed the first two preseason games of 2012. Claiborne said he was unsure if he'd be able to play if this were a regular season week.

"I have no idea. I would like to. But it's not a real game -- it's preseason. So I don't really know," Claiborne said.

Quick Hits:

B.W. Webb was on the field in full pads but ran on the side for the majority of practice. He got his foot caught in a divot in the grass while fielding a punt Sunday and appeared to tweak his ankle a bit, but it doesn't appear serious.

Webb got the day off from fielding punts, while Miles Austin was in the rotation fielding punts for the first time this camp.

Dan Bailey had a light day, as the Cowboys gave the majority of the special teams work to backup kicker Brett Maher, who joined the team Sunday. Maher punted and was perfect on his field goals.

Defensive tackle Jay Ratliff hasn't been seen much since getting injured when camp began, but he was out on the field Tuesday without pads talking to the defensive linemen during drills against the offensive linemen. Head coach Jason Garrett said Sunday the goal is to get him ready for the opener and not have him take any backward steps in his rehab, but it doesn't sound like he'll be practicing soon.

Terrance Williams continued his strong return to the field after missing the first two preseason games. He was getting targeted throughout the day and consistently won his 1-on-1 red zone drills while also scoring a touchdown during team red zone drills.

Dez Bryant had an uncharacteristic drop, but otherwise, he continued to dominate the defense. Bryant beat Xavier Brewer deep for a long touchdown grab in team drills and soared high in the air for a touchdown in the red zone.

The Cowboys released long snapper P.J. Mangieri after signing him a day prior. They signed defensive tackle Travis Chappelear, who went through practice Monday.

Notable Standouts:

Jason Hatcher, DT:Another strong day from a guy who continues to impress at training camp. Hatcher gave the offensive linemen fits during individual drills, and he transferred that to team work by continually collapsing the pocket and pressuring the quarterbacks. The highlight of that was a sack on Tony Romo.

DeMarco Murray, RB:It can be a bit hard to judge the running backs because they aren't going against genuine contact more often than not.* *Murray looked good carrying the ball, though, and he bulled his way through several holes that didn't appear to be there. The best part of Murray's day didn't involve a touch, though. It came when he took a play fake from Romo and delivered a great chip block on the on-rushing Hatcher, which allowed Romo to find Jason Witten for a big gain. The play would have undoubtedly been a sack if not for Murray.

Orlando Scandrick, CB:Scandrick bounced back from his ejection on Sunday evening with a strong day. He matched up well during one-one-one drills by denying both Terrance Williams and Dez Bryant in the end zone. During the team scrimmage, he played both slot and outside, thanks to Claiborne's absence, and he maintained his half of the field well.

Play of the Day: